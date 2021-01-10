Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

