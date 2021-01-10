Zacks Investment Research Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

