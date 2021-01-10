Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

