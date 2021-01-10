Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Hold

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STEP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

