Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.