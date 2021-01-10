Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Hold

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

