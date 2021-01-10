Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed improvement in sales trends on a sequential basis. Strength in e-commerce and sales growth in Mainland China acted as tailwinds. Also, the company swung back to profit following a loss in the first quarter. Stronger-than-anticipated revenues, continued gross margin expansion and cost containment endeavors contributed to this upbeat performance. However, management remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from the pandemic, including soft tourism, decline in high-end fashion and accessories sales as well as store closures. Markedly, the company expects its top-line to decline on a year over year basis, during the third quarter.”

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.37.

CPRI stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $45.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

