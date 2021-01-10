Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Sell

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

ALTG stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $311.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

