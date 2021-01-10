Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

