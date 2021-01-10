Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.81 Million

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $304.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.46 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. NuVasive reported sales of $310.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. 1,125,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,137. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 992.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 118,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

