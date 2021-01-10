Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $714.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $734.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $644.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.81. 787,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,407. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

