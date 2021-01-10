Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 125,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,031. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a PE ratio of -792.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

