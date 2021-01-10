Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after acquiring an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after acquiring an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

