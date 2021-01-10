Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report sales of $6.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.08 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $3.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $23.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

PSTL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,202. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

