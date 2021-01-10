Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report $78.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.39 million. LendingClub reported sales of $188.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $321.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 1,789,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $884.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $29,997.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $419,740.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 100.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 248.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

