Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $22.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $81.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $82.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,108,000 after buying an additional 152,640 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.