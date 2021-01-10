Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $145.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $571.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.69 million to $574.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $566.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.11 million to $574.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. ValuEngine raised Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 810,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,788. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

