Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Brokerages predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce sales of $424.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.90 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $395.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

