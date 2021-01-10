Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 24,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $504.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

