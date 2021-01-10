Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $36.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.57 million and the highest is $37.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $30.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $150.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.06 million to $151.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $160.74 million, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $164.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 384,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 169,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $929,731.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,850,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,343,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

