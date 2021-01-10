Zacks: Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Agenus also reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Agenus stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $617.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Agenus by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

