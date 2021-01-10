Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report sales of $255.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $246.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $883.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.54 million to $886.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

