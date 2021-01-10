Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ACBI stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,717. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

