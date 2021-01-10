YFValue Market Capitalization Tops $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00686660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052973 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.