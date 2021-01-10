Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $345,520.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $363,860.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $371,070.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

