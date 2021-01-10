Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Xylem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $208,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $248,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Xylem by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.