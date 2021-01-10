Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

XRX stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,467,000. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

