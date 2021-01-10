WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WOWI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get WOWI alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91.

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.