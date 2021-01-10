World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $127.05 and last traded at $124.03, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.09.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.28 per share, with a total value of $573,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $581,950. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $851.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

