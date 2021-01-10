World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. World Acceptance reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.28 per share, with a total value of $573,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $581,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

WRLD opened at $123.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.