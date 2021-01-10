Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post $270.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.42 million to $272.46 million. Wix.com reported sales of $204.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $976.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.65 million to $978.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $11.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.53. 626,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.82. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -102.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.