WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.49

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and traded as high as $36.44. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 774,466 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,407,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8,325.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 267,158 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 295,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

