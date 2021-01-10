WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.49

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and traded as high as $36.44. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 774,466 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,407,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8,325.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 267,158 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 295,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

