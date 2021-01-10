Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading Up 5.7%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. 2,501,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,596,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIT. BidaskClub upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 198,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

