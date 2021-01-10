Winco Reaches Market Cap of $918,944.47 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Winco has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Winco token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a total market cap of $918,944.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001377 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002935 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002659 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013040 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 tokens. The official website for Winco is winco.io . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.