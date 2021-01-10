Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.64. Western New England Bancorp shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

