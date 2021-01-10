Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

