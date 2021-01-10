Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,375 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.56% of WSFS Financial worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

