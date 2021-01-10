Wedbush Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $88.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.