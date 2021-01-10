Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 66,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
