Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 66,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

