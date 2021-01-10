Waves Enterprise Achieves Market Cap of $9.79 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $178,797.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.