Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $261.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $216.49. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $267.29. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.