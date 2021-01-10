Waters (NYSE:WAT) & Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Head to Head Contrast

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waters and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.41 billion 6.75 $592.20 million $8.99 29.12 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waters and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 5 8 1 0 1.71 Berkeley Lights 0 1 4 0 2.80

Waters presently has a consensus target price of $208.55, suggesting a potential downside of 20.35%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Waters.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 22.61% -349.31% 21.11% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waters beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company's offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

