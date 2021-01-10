Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

