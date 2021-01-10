Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.11 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $64.95 million and $5.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016376 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

