Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.