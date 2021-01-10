Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. BidaskClub raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vuzix by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VUZI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 2,052,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,125. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

