VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $443.48 million, a PE ratio of 401.34 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 3,025.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 310.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.