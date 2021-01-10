Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $312.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

