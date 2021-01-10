Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

