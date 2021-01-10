Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.
Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
