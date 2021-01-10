VouchForMe Trading 140.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 140.7% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $146,127.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

